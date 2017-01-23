NFL Rumors: Matt Ryan, Falcons Expected To Look At Contract Extension In Offseason

Share this:

It’s a pretty good time to be Matt Ryan.

The quarterback’s already incredible season continued Sunday when his Atlanta Falcons routed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game to book their ticket to Super Bowl LI.

Ryan, considered by some to be the NFL MVP front-runner this season, might cash in on his career year, as it’s reported that he and the Falcons are expected to explore a contract extension this offseason.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport cited sources in reporting that despite Ryan still having two years left on his current deal, Atlanta could make him the league’s highest-paid quarterback, overtaking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Ryan currently is in the third year of a five-year, $103.75 million contract that he signed right before training camp in 2013. According to Rapoport, Ryan’s salary-cap hit for the 2017 season is scheduled to be $23.75 million, which could go down if an extension is put in place, in turn benefiting the Falcons’ financial situation.

A Super Bowl trip will benefit both sides either way, but if the Falcons were to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 5 in Houston, there’s a good chance Ryan could go from the 11th-highest-paid quarterback to the No. 1 spot soon afterward.

