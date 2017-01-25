NFL Rumors: Jamie Collins’ Contract Could Impact Dont’a Hightower’s Next Deal

Share this:

Tweet







Jamie Collins no longer is a New England Patriot, but he reportedly still could impact the team’s offseason plans.

As Patriots fans probably are well aware, the team has a lengthy list of pending free agents, and linebacker Dont’a Hightower is one of the biggest names on there.

That likely means a lucrative contract is in Hightower’s near future, but for how much? Well, according to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, citing a source, Hightower is using Collins’ new four-year, $50 million contract with the Cleveland Browns as a baseline for his own deal.

Jamie Collins' new deal with Cleveland sets the table for New England LB Dont'a Hightower to get PAID pic.twitter.com/pcBI14ufQF — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 24, 2017

That logic certainly makes sense. It would appear as though the Patriots said Hightower is more valuable than Collins by keeping him, so it’s only natural he would look for at least the same deal as his former teammate.

It takes two to tango, though.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images