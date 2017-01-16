NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels To Turn Down 49ers Job, Stay With Patriots

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly won’t have to look for a new offensive coordinator this offseason, after all.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is “very unlikely” to accept the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job, according to CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora. He’s expected to “withdraw from consideration” and remain with New England in 2017, per La Canfora. Multiple outlets have confirmed the report.

McDaniels interviewed for several NFL head coaching gigs, but San Francisco appeared to be his most likely destination after it was reported that he was the team’s top choice. La Confora reports that McDaniels’ decision to stay with the Patriots was a personal one.

McDaniels has given the 49ers situation much consideration and his dropping out not a reflection on them, just a personal decision … — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

The 49ers very much interested in McDaniels, but moving across country, taking this opportunity now at age 40 w/young family not likely… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 16, 2017

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday that McDaniels was conflicted about taking the 49ers job, both for family reasons and for fear that his tenure in San Francisco wouldn’t last long. (The Niners have gone through three head coaches in the last two years.)

With McDaniels reportedly out of the picture, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan appears to be San Francisco’s new top candidate, while Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable also is in the mix.

As for McDaniels, who spent almost two seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach in 2009 and 2010, the 40-year-old has said he’d “love” to be an NFL head coach again some day. But it appears that day will have to wait.

