NFL Rumors: Le’Veon Bell To Receive Franchise Tag From Steelers In 2017

Le’Veon Bell is one of the NFL’s most productive running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will pay up in order to keep him.

The Steelers will place the franchise tag on Bell next season, NFL Media’s Ian Rappaport reported Sunday. The move will pay star running back more than $12 million in 2017, while giving him and the team the opportunity to negotiate a long-term contract.

Bell, 24, led the NFL in total yards per game and was second in rushing yards per game in 2016. His ability to hurt opposing defenses with his feet and hands sets him apart from other backs.

Le'Veon Bell: first player in NFL history to average 100 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards per game in season Playoff debut today — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2017

Bell is in the last year of his current contract, which paid him around $1.2 million in 2016.

Rather than allowing him as an unrestricted free agent, the Steelers seem to be acting sensibly in securing one of its key players for the near, and perhaps long, terms.

