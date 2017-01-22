NFL Rumors: Packers’ Jordy Nelson Likely To Play Vs. Falcons In NFC Championship Game

Share this:

Jordy Nelson is pulling out all the stops to play in the NFC Championship game.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver is expected to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, NFL Media’s Ian Raporort and Stacey Dales reported on Twitter, citing Stacey Dales. Nelson suffered fractured ribs on Jan. 8 in the Packers’ win over the New York Giants in the wild-card round. He sat out Green Bay’s divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys last weekend but hopes the latest impact-absorption technology can help him endure whatever pain the Falcons inflict.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson, expected to play with fractured ribs, ordered military-grade kevlar padding from @UnequalTech, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

The Packers listed Nelson as questionable on their injury report, along with fellow receivers Davante Adams and Geronimo Allison, but the three are expected to play through pain with the conference championship on the line.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson (ribs) is expected to play today, per @StaceyDales & me. So are Davante Adams (ankle) & Geronimo Allison (leg). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

Nelson led the NFL during the regular season with 14 touchdown receptions. Adams caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 13 touchdown receptions.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to lead his team to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2010. Having some of his favorite targets available should help him in that pursuit.

