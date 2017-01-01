NFL Rumors: Texans, Bill O’Brien Could Part Ways If Team Exits Playoffs Early

Share this:

The list of open NFL head coaching jobs just keeps growing, but the latest rumor might come as a surprise.

The Texans might be considering firing Bill O’Brien if Houston exits the playoffs early, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. That seems like a strong possibility at this point, too, as the No. 4 seed Texans will have to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Oakland Raiders in the Wild-Card Round.

Glazer said it would be a mutual parting of ways if it happens.

It would be an interesting move, considering O’Brien has managed to do a lot with very little in his three seasons in Houston. The Texans’ defense has remained strong, but Ryan Fitzpatrick was his starting quarterback in 2014, and it was Brian Hoyer in 2015. Neither managed to make it through a full season. This year, O’Brien has been working with Brock Osweiler under center, who, despite his four-year, $72 million contract, was benched in Week 15 after a rough season.

It would be understandable if O’Brien wants out because of that, and he’d almost certainly land a head coaching job elsewhere. As of right now, that could be with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, or possibly the Denver Broncos or San Diego Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images