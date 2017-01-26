NFL Says Dolphins Didn’t Follow Concussion Protocol After Matt Moore Hit

Share this:

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took quite the shot in his team’s wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the second quarter, Moore took a brutal blow to the head from Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, which left the Dolphins’ signal caller on the turf for quite some time.

Bud Dupree knocked Matt Moore back to Miami. Holy cow pic.twitter.com/avtPvEgEKz — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2017

Despite the violent hit, Moore returned to the game after missing just one play, leaving many wondering if the team did, in fact, follow the NFL’s concussion protocol. Well, it appears those skepticisms were just.

According to a press release from the NFL, “the Dolphins were notified in a letter co-signed by Dr. Hunt Batjer, Co-Chair of the NFL Head, Neck & Spine Committee and Dr. Thom Mayer, Medical Director for the NFLPA, that the NFL-NFLPA review determined that the Protocol was not strictly followed.”

While the team’s medical staff did follow the initial steps appropriately, a documented symptom Moore received as a result of the hit was not recognized. According to the press release, Moore was bleeding from the mouth, which requires further evaluation under the league’s protocol.

Despite the incomplete test, the NFL deemed that competitive issues were not a factor in the handling of Moore, nor did he demonstrate further concussion symptoms after returning to action or after the game.

As a result of the Dolphins’ negligent examination, the league encouraged the team to revisit and review the concussion protocol, as well as additional education if necessary. While the Dolphins effectively received a slap on the wrist this time around, the team was notified that a future infraction of the rules will result in harsher discipline.

