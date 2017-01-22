NFL Watch Guide: AFC, NFC Championship Game Kickoff Times, TV Listings

Share this:

It’s conference championship week in the NFL, and we have two phenomenal games to be excited about.

The New England Patriots will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, while the Atlanta Falcons will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game (and also the last-ever NFL game at the Georgia Dome).

Here’s everything you need to watch every minute of the conference championship games.

AFC Championship Game

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS Sports

NFC Championship Game

When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images