NFL Watch Guide: AFC, NFC Championship Game Kickoff Times, TV Listings

It’s conference championship week in the NFL, and we have two phenomenal games to be excited about.
The New England Patriots will host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, while the Atlanta Falcons will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game (and also the last-ever NFL game at the Georgia Dome).
Here’s everything you need to watch every minute of the conference championship games.
AFC Championship Game
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: CBS Sports
NFC Championship Game
When: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
