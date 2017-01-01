NHL Celebrates 100 Years With Must-Watch 100-Second Highlight Video

Share this:

The NHL is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, and you can expect lots of tributes, montages and historical highlights as hockey fans commemorate this great game.

The league unveiled an amazing 100-second video Sunday that showcases its rich history with photos and highlights of the most memorable players and moments.

The video includes legends such as Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, as well as current stars like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Check it out below.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images