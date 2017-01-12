NHL Odds: Bruins To Finish Road Trip In Virtual Pick’Em Vs. Predators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins will look to wrap up a four-game road trip on a winning note when they visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday in a matchup that’s been listed as a virtual pick’em at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston improved to 2-0-1 on its current trip with a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues as a +102 underdog Tuesday, bolstering its hold on second place in the Atlantic Division ahead of Thursday night’s Bruins vs. Predators betting matchup at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bruins remain in the playoff hunt despite recent inconsistency that has resulted in just seven victories over their past 18 outings.

Boston has strung together consecutive wins just once during that stretch, but the club continues to find ways to generate points on the road. The Bruins own a 5-2-4 record over their past 11 away contests, including a pair of outright wins as road underdogs, fueling their NHL-best 13-7-5 record away from TD Garden.

Boston’s offense also has enjoyed an uptick in performance, tallying 12 total goals so far on this current road trip, and has outshot opponents in 13 of the team’s past 14 games, racking up 35 or more shots on goal on eight occasions.

The Predators are coming off an important 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks as -175 home chalk Tuesday, but have been dealing with consistency problems of their own. Nashville’s win over the Canucks halted a six-game slide on home ice.

The Predators also have potted just 10 total goals over their past seven home dates, keeping the puck total under on six occasions, and have posted wins in just seven of 19 contests since the beginning of December.

However, the Predators have enjoyed recent success against the Bruins, winning three of their past four meetings overall, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, and five of their past six on home ice.

The Bruins return home following Thursday night’s matchup for a date with the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday before the New York Islanders roll into town next Tuesday.

Losers in nine of 11 since seeing a 10-game win streak halted, the Flyers look to get back on track Thursday when they host the Canucks as -180 betting favorites. Philadelphia has taken three of its past four meetings with the Bruins, but has struggled at TD Garden, earning just one win in its past six visits.

The Islanders continue to wallow in the Metropolitan Division basement after falling three times during last week’s four-game road trip, but claimed a 4-2 win in Boston as +145 underdogs on Dec. 20, ending a five-game losing streak against the Bruins.

