NHL Winter Classic Start Time: League Sticks To Script Despite Potential Weather Issues

The NHL is bringing its game to the baseball diamond Monday, and it might have to deal with one of that game’s necessary nuisances: rain.

The St. Louis Blues host the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium, and there’s a threat of unseasonably warm and wet weather, two potential issues for the annual Winter Classic game.

However, the NHL announced Monday morning that the game will go on as planned, with puck drop still scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The start time of the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the @StLouisBlues and @NHLBlackhawks will remain at Noon CT/1pm ET. — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 2, 2017

While the show will go on as planned, Mother Nature is unpredictable, and the elements could leave the NHL scrambling. The league also revealed the following details about what happens if the weather gets nasty, including the potential of settling a shootout before a Feb. 26 game in Chicago.

