Nintendo Announces New ‘Mario Kart’ Game, And It Isn’t That New At All

The wait — and debate — are over. Well, kind of.

After much speculation over the particulars of both Nintendo’s new console, the “Nintendo Switch,” and the “Mario Kart” game that would be released for it, we finally have some answers.

The Nintendo Switch arrives on March 3, with a lofty price tag of $299.99, and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” will be released on April 28, Nintendo announced Friday.

There’s been a lot of debate about whether the Switch’s Mario Kart title would be a ported version of the game released for the “Wii U,” or a new game altogether. Well, it’s a bit of both. The new game is an updated version of Wii U’s Mario Kart 8, but will feature new characters, courses and a return of the traditional battle mode.

Among the new characters (thanks for listening, Nintendo) are Dry Bones, King Boo, Bowser Jr. and characters from “Splatoon.”

Nintendo also revealed a Smart Steering feature, which it says will make steering easier for novice drivers, regardless of speed class.

