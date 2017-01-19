Novak Djokovic Upset In Second Round Of Australian Open By Denis Itomin

Share this:

Novak Djokovic’s 2017 season is off to a forgettable start.

The No. 2 tennis player in the world made an early exit at the Australian Open, as the 117th-ranked player in the world, Denis Istomin, shocked Djokovic in a thrilling second-round match at the Australian Open that lasted nearly 5 hours.

Istomi orchestrated arguably the most shocking upset of Djokovic’s career with an up-and-down 7-6 (8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win that lasted 4 hours and 48 minutes.

The loss was Djokovic’s earliest Grand Slam defeat since 2008.

The Australian Open typically is Djokovic’s best grand slam tournament. He’s a six-time winner and was looking for a third consecutive title after winning down under in 2015 and 2016.

