Oakland Raiders Officially Submit Application To Relocate To Las Vegas

The Chargers recently moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, but the Raiders might take things a step further and leave the state of California entirely.

The NFL released a statement Thursday announcing that the Raiders have submitted an application to relocate their franchise from Oakland to Las Vegas.

According to the statement, the application will be reviewed in the coming weeks by league staff and the Stadium and Finance Committees. The relocation of an NFL franchise requires the approval of three-quarters of the league’s teams (24 of 32).

This news isn’t too shocking, as rumors circulated of late that the Raiders planned to file for relocation. It’s still interesting, though, as the Chargers relocated just last week and the Rams will be entering just their second season back in Los Angeles in 2017 after moving from St. Louis.

NFL owners are expected to vote on the Raiders’ relocation proposal at the annual league meeting in March, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. If approved, the Raiders reportedly would likely play at least the next two years in Oakland before relocating to their new stadium in Las Vegas for the 2020 campaign.

The Raiders, who were founded in Oakland in 1960, have a long history of relocation. Late owner Al Davis moved the franchise to Los Angeles in 1982, then took it back to Oakland for the 1995 season.

That track record had one Wikipedia user feeling good about the Raiders’ chances of moving again, as the team’s page was changed to reflect that.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images