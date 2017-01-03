Odds: Is Tom Brady On Track To Win More Rings By Super Bowl LIV?

Share this:

Will Tom Brady become just the second person to win five Super Bowl rings as a player? The odds actually aren’t too shabby.

OddsShark has the odds for how many Super Bowl trips Brady and the New England Patriots will make by Super Bowl LIV and how many of those championships they’ll end up winning. And the 39-year-old might just wind up with more rings than any other NFL quarterback.

How many Super Bowls will Tom Brady reach by Super Bowl LIV?

None: +1000

One: -150

Two: +150

Three or More: +800

How many Super Bowls will Tom Brady win by Super Bowl LIV?

None: +500

One: +125

Two: +200

Three or More: +500

The most insane thing gleaned from that is the fact that Brady has better odds to make it to three or more Super Bowls in the next four years than none. The Patriots are the Super Bowl favorites this season, per OddsShark, but it’s still pretty wild.

Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Charles Haley, who won two rings with the San Francisco 49ers and three with the Dallas Cowboys, is the only other person to win five rings as a player alone.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images