Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Get Roasted On Twitter For Miami Boat Trip

Sunday was a banner day for Twitter.
Between two NFL wild-card games and the Golden Globes, Twitter users had plenty of material to work with to end their weekend. However, some of the best jokes of the day were at the expense of Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the New York Giants.
The star wide receiver caught some flak about spending the Giants’ off-day Monday in Miami partying on a yacht after dropping a touchdown pass and playing poorly in New York’s NFC Wild Card Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. But while some people were delivering scathing hot takes on why Beckham shouldn’t have enjoyed his day off, plenty of others used the time to make boat-related jokes.
And these were some of the best.
This tweet took the cake when it came to boat jokes.
However, R&B singer Trey Songz, who joined the Giants wideouts on the party boat, shut everyone down with one simple reminder.
Mic. Drop.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@JustinWitmondt
