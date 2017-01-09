Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Get Roasted On Twitter For Miami Boat Trip

Share this:

Sunday was a banner day for Twitter.

Between two NFL wild-card games and the Golden Globes, Twitter users had plenty of material to work with to end their weekend. However, some of the best jokes of the day were at the expense of Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of the New York Giants.

The star wide receiver caught some flak about spending the Giants’ off-day Monday in Miami partying on a yacht after dropping a touchdown pass and playing poorly in New York’s NFC Wild Card Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. But while some people were delivering scathing hot takes on why Beckham shouldn’t have enjoyed his day off, plenty of others used the time to make boat-related jokes.

And these were some of the best.

If the New York Post headline isn't SCAPE-BOAT with an OBJ pic just fire everyone — Dan Hopper (@DanHopp) January 9, 2017

RIP Yacht Club pic.twitter.com/EPHWyYYRTB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 9, 2017

Let's check in on the Giants. pic.twitter.com/zWWtsA0rjm — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 9, 2017

God Bless You, God Bless you, God Bless you ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/6SWA8f8DpA — Your Favorite (@QuietRay) January 9, 2017

Live look at how that Giants boat trip ends. pic.twitter.com/D922WHO1Vb — John Archibald (@ResSports) January 9, 2017

Giants playoff hopes right now pic.twitter.com/lsUdEvQQ6g — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2017

Live look at Giants receivers leaving the stadium #Boatgate pic.twitter.com/G26nupSUr0 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2017

Oh buoy, this was naut how the Giants wanted their SEAson to end — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 9, 2017

This tweet took the cake when it came to boat jokes.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the Best

Of

All

Time — Tom Keiser (@keisertroll) January 9, 2017

However, R&B singer Trey Songz, who joined the Giants wideouts on the party boat, shut everyone down with one simple reminder.

DB's weren't on the yacht. Just a lil FYI — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) January 8, 2017

Mic. Drop.

