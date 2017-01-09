Odell Beckham Reportedly Punched This Hole In Wall After Giants’ Loss To Packers In 2017 NFL Playoffs

Share this:

An innocent wall apparently has paid the price for Odell Beckham Jr.’s nightmare debut in the NFL playoffs.

The New York Giants wide receiver reportedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field on Sunday following his team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. This is the damage Beckham caused, Newsday’s Neil Best reported, citing a member of Green Bay’s grounds crew.

Witnesses on Lambeau grounds crew said @OBJ_3 punched this hole in wall outside locker room pic.twitter.com/GVuP0m7a34 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) January 9, 2017

Grounds crew member Greg Woulf sheard Beckham punch the wall, confronted him and told him to calm down. Beckham then told Woulf to “F–k off,” according to the New York Post’s Bart Hubbuch.

Beckham then went into the Giants dressing room and banged his head against a locker, according to ESPN’s Sal Palentonio.

This all amounts to a bad look for Beckham, who caught four passes for just 28 yards in the 38-13 defeat. He also dropped multiple passes that would have changed the trajectory, and perhaps the outcome, of the game.

It comes in the wake of his postgame growling on Dec. 23 following the Giants’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

We get it: Beckham doesn’t like losing.

But walls also don’t like being punched.

