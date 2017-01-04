Ohio State Fan Blames Kicker For 31-Point Loss To Clemson In Insane Email

Clemson shut out Ohio State 31-0 in the teams’ Fiesta Bowl matchup, but if Buckeyes kicker Tyler Durbin made his two field goal attempts, things could have been so much different.
That’s what at least one fan seems to believe.
Ohio State’s loss Saturday knocked them out of the College Football Playoff, so it’s easy to see why Buckeyes fans would be angry and distraught. However, one fan took it way too far when he sent a seething email to Durbin apparently blaming him for OSU’s entire offense not putting up a single point.
Warning: There’s some strong language in this extremely hot take.
Besides all of the other obviously insane things in that email, the two field goals Durbin missed in the first half were 47-yarders, so they weren’t exactly gimmes. And those two kicks Durbin missed against Michigan? Those were the only two misses he had all season.
So remember, folks, if you’re ever thinking about sending an angry email to someone, take a little while to cool off first, because you might end up embarrassing yourself.
h/t Coed.com
Thumbnail photo via David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Sports Images
