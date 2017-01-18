Ole Miss Basketball’s Rasheed Brooks Suffers Seizure During Game Vs. Tennessee

Share this:

One of the scariest scenes in the college basketball season occurred Tuesday night during what should have been a moment of rest.

Mississippi’s Rasheed Brooks suffered a seizure on the court at The Pavilion at Ole Miss during his team’s game against Tennessee. Brooks collapsed near the bench during a timeout in the second half, losing consciousness and causing panic among onlookers. Medical staff rushed to the senior guard’s aid, stretchered him off the court and took him to a local hospital.

Rasheed Brooks was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital after suffering a seizure. He is in stable condition and undergoing further testing. — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 18, 2017

Brooks’ seizure affected his teammates, but they regrouped and went on to win the game 80-69.

Afterward, Ole Miss head coach Andy Kennedy described the harrowing situation.

“He doesn’t remember anything that transpired,” Kennedy said, per The Clarion-Ledger’s Antonio Morales. “I haven’t seen a lot of seizures in my life. … It scared us to death. I’ve never really seen anything so up close and personal. I was literally just talking to him then I turn my back, I thought he was cramping, he kind of starting contorting and then when he rolled over, we could see he was in a full-blown seizure.”

Ole Miss visited Brooks as a group in the hospital hours later.

