Pablo Sandoval Shows Off Slimmer Physique, Boxing Moves In New Video

It turns out the new-look Pablo Sandoval is a pretty good boxer, too.

Photos and videos of a slimmed-down Sandoval have surfaced on the internet this offseason, and we’ve even had sneak peaks at the Boston Red Sox third baseman’s workout regimen at the team’s facilities in Fort Myers, Fla.

And it turns out the 30-year-old might have a sport other than baseball to thank for helping him get ready for the 2017 season, according to his Instagram post Wednesday.

Tomando lo mejor de cada deporte para estar al 💯 % y aportar siempre mi granito de arena en el equipo @miggy24 💪🏼⚾️️⛹🏽🚵🏽 🏆 #miguelcabrera @crboxingandfitness #2017goals #championship A video posted by Pablo Sandoval (@kfp48) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:49am PST

It’s hard not to be impressed by that clip.

