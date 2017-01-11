Pablo Sandoval Shows Off Slimmer Physique, Boxing Moves In New Video

It turns out the new-look Pablo Sandoval is a pretty good boxer, too.
Photos and videos of a slimmed-down Sandoval have surfaced on the internet this offseason, and we’ve even had sneak peaks at the Boston Red Sox third baseman’s workout regimen at the team’s facilities in Fort Myers, Fla.
And it turns out the 30-year-old might have a sport other than baseball to thank for helping him get ready for the 2017 season, according to his Instagram post Wednesday.
It’s hard not to be impressed by that clip.
H/t Busted Coverage
Powered by WordPress.com VIP