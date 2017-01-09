Aaron Rodgers Connects On Wild Hail Mary In Packers Vs. Giants Playoff Game

Share this:

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are at it again.

The NFC North champions gained a reputation for dialing up Hail Mary’s during the 2015 season, and they went back to the well during their NFC Wild Card matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The Packers had the ball at the Giants’ 42-yard line with six seconds to go in the first half when Rodgers dropped back, rolled to the right and let one fly toward the end zone.

The ball sailed perfectly over the hands of defensive backs Eli Apple, Landon Collins and Leon Hall, landing in the arms of Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb for the 42-yard score.

Check out the unbelievable play.

The touchdown gave the Packers an eight-point halftime lead.

In a strange twist, it has been five years since Eli Manning connected with wide receiver Hakeem Nicks on a similar play to close the half in the Giants’ 2011 playoff win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Packers went on to win 38-13. They’ll play the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.

