Packers Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch NFL Divisional-Round Playoff Game Online

The Green Bay Packers are vying for payback against the Dallas Cowboys.

The teams will meet Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a NFL divisional-round playoff game. Green Bay has won its last six games and looks like a different team than the one the Cowboys beat on the road in Week 6.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t have wide receiver Jordy Nelson at his disposal Sunday. Whether Nelson’s absence slows Green Bay’s high-powered offense could determine the outcome of this game.

Here’s how to watch Packers vs. Cowboys online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

