The last “Sunday Night Football” matchup of the 2016 NFL regular season will decide the NFC North division title.

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers with playoff seeds on the line. The Lions have not won a division title since 1993.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Lions online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK