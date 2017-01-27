Painting Company Has Patriots-Inspired Middle Finger Message For Roger Goodell

Share this:

One for the thumb? How ’bout one for the bird?

The New England Patriots head deep into the heart of Texas next week with hopes of winning their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

That, of course, would give Tom Brady and Bill Belichick a Patriots Super Bowl ring for each one of their five fingers on a single hand, which is a ridiculous thing to consider.

Some Patriots fans think (at least) one more title for the dynamic duo would be the perfect retaliation for the hell the Patriots went through during Deflategate. One painting company in Rhode Island thinks it would be the perfect middle finger to give commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL.

That’s apparently how Dennis Moffitt Painting came up with this clever mural it painted on the side of a local building.

If Goodell sees this, it’s probably going to have to be on the ol’ internet, as the commish probably isn’t making any trips to New England anytime soon.