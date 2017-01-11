Panthers DC Sean McDermott Reportedly Accepts Bills’ Head Coaching Job

Share this:

The Buffalo Bills’ search for a new head coach appears to be over.

The Buffalo News’ Vic Carruci reported Wednesday that the Bills offered the job to Sean McDermott, who’s been the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator since 2011. And according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, McDermott accepted.

McDermott will take over for Rex Ryan, who the Bills fired after he went 15-17 over just two seasons. The 42-year-old’s contract is for five years, per Carucci.

The Bills also are in need of an offensive coordinator after they fired Greg Roman following their Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott is expected to try to bring in former San Diego Chargers head coach Mike McCoy for that job, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

