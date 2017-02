Share this:

The Boston Bruins were trailing 1-0 during the second period of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Then Patrice Bergeron struck at the 18:08 mark in the period thanks to Brad Marchand’s speed in the neutral zone.

The B’s would go on to win 4-3, capturing their third consecutive victory.

Hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe break down the goal in the Arbella Coverage Cam above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images