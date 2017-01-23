Patriots Rout Steelers For AFC Title, Reach NFL-Record Ninth Super Bowl

Share this:

In two weeks, no NFL team will have played in more Super Bowls than the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are going to their league-record ninth Super Bowl after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

New England will meet the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Falcons routed the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game earlier Sunday.

The Patriots were led Sunday by their passing attack. Quarterback Tom Brady completed 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Tom Brady sets a new career-high for passing yards in a game, passing his own franchise mark (367 vs. Baltimore 1/10/15). #PITvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2017

The Patriots now are 3-0 against the Steelers in AFC title games, and their overall record in AFC Championships with Brady and coach Bill Belichick is 7-4.

