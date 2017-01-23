Chris Hogan’s Wikipedia Page Edited To Read ‘Steelers’ Dad’ As Patriots Roll

Share this:

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan completely dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, and his Wikipedia page was updated to reflect that.

Yes, Hogan’s position has been updated by someone — probably a Patriots fan — to read “wide receiver” and “Steeler’s Dad.”

Hogan caught nine passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in just three quarters of play. It was his first ever two-touchdown performance in the NFL, too.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images