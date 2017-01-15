Patriots Fan Wears Custom-Made ‘F— Goodell’ Jersey To Patriots-Texans

Share this:

It’s no secret, New England Patriots fans do not think highly of Roger Goodell.

Ever since the origins of the seemingly never-ending “Deflategate” saga, Pats fans have held a grudge against the NFL commissioner, and it appears as though the relationship between the two will never be mended.

That can definitely be said about this Patriots fan, who shared his thoughts on Goodell via a custom-made jersey.

Nice to see Frank Goodell in the crowd at the Patriots game tonight (via @tfarmer) pic.twitter.com/ikrS0xvkNu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2017

Goodell was not able to see this fan’s jersey in person, as he opted not to make the trip to Foxboro to attend the Patriots’ divisional-round playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Roger Goodell won't be in attendance for Patriots, Texans game https://t.co/LCMnr21svY pic.twitter.com/zHC80BhxsR — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 15, 2017

Chances are this fan wasn’t the only person at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night that harvested these feelings toward the NFL commissioner.

