Patriots Injury Report: Illness Keeps LeGarrette Blount Out Of Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — An illness kept the New England Patriots from having perfect practice attendance Wednesday.

Running back LeGarrette Blount was the lone absence from Wednesday’s session, which he missed because of an illness. Blount was at the facility in the morning.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch wasn’t listed on the injury report after missing practice Tuesday and last Thursday. He missed those sessions because his wife gave birth to his child, the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe first reported.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee) and tight end Martellus Bennett (ankle/shoulder) were removed from the injury report this week.

Here’s the Patriots’ full practice participation and injury report prior to Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the Houston Texans.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB LeGarrette Blount (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

QB Tom Brady (thigh)

CB Cyrus Jones (knee)

WR/ST Matthew Slater (foot)

