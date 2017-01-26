Patriots Injury Report: Kicker Stephen Gostkowski Misses Practice With Illness

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had one new addition to their injury report Thursday: kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Gostkowski missed Thursday’s practice with an illness, according to the team. Safety/special teamer Nate Ebner also was absent as he recovers from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and wide receivers Chris Hogan (thigh), Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcom Mitchell (knee) all were limited in practice, per the report.

The Patriots have more than a week before their next — and final — game. They will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI next Sunday night at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images