Patriots Injury Report: Nate Ebner, Stephen Gostkowski Sit Out Walk-Through

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two key special teams players did not participate in Friday’s New England Patriots walk-through outside Gillette Stadium.

Safety/special teamer Nate Ebner (concussion) and kicker Stephen Gostkowski (illness) both sat out the session. Ebner was present at the practice but only observed.

Seven players were listed as limited participants on Friday’s injury report: tight end Martellus Bennett (knee), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and wide receivers Chris Hogan (thigh), Danny Amendola (ankle) and Malcom Mitchell (knee).

The Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will square off in Super Bowl LI next Sunday night in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images