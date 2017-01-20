Patriots Injury Report: Seven Players Questionable For AFC Championship Game

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have listed seven players, including three wide receivers, as questionable to play Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s the Patriots’ injury report.

QUESTIONABLE

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Amendola, bennett, Bolden, Hightower, Hogan and Sheard all played Saturday in the Patriots’ divisional round win over the Houston Texans. Bennett, Bolden, Hightower, Hogan and Sheard suffered new injuries in that matchup.

All seven players practiced Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, but they were limited in all three sessions.

