Patriots Injury Report: Six Players Added Before AFC Championship Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect practice attendance on their 53-man roster Wednesday, but they’re still banged up heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan, running back Brandon Bolden, tight end Martellus Bennett, defensive end Jabaal Sheard and linebacker Dont’a Hightower all were added to the injury report Wednesday. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who was the only player left on the injury report Friday, remained limited with a knee injury.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

LIMITED

WR Danny Amendola (ankle)

TE Martellus Bennett (knee)

RB Brandon Bolden (knee)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

WR Chris Hogan (thigh)

WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

DE Jabaal Sheard (knee)

Bennett, Hogan and Sheard all noticeably were banged up during Saturday’s divisional round win over the Houston Texans. Bennett and Sheard returned to the game, and Hogan did not. Amendola previously was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler III/USA TODAY Sports Images