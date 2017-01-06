Patriots Mailbag: Identifying Potential Postseason Breakout Stars

Share this:

The New England Patriots did some valuable self-scouting on their playoff bye and used practice time to earn some bragging rights against their teammates.

Now they get to rest this weekend during the wild-card round of the postseason while the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins battle it out.

The Patriots can play the Texans, Raiders or Dolphins in the next round of the playoffs.

Before the playoffs begin, let’s get into this week’s mailbag.

@DougKyed Breakout playoff player?

— @HoughtonJustin

If the Patriots let him rush the passer then linebacker Kyle Van Noy is a candidate. Van Noy was the Patriots’ most productive pass rusher on a per snap basis this season, but New England began using him in coverage more as the season progressed. If the Patriots get creative at generating pressure, then Van Noy could have a big postseason.

Van Noy has struggled recently in coverage, but beyond Dont’a Hightower, they don’t really have another player for that role unless they want to go light and put Patrick Chung in the box.

Defensive end Trey Flowers is a breakout candidate for national audiences. Patriots fans already saw him break out in the second half of the season, but the rest of the NFL might not be aware of him yet.

Wide receiver Michael Floyd is another possibility, though his offensive snaps might be limited when Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola return from injury.

That brings us to…

@DougKyed with amendola hopefully healthy and Floyd emerging do you think pats carry 5 wr on actives for divisional game? #MailDoug

— @alex_frieband

Based on Amendola’s ability on third down and as a punt returner, Mitchell’s strong second half and Floyd’s performance in Week 17, they should. Amendola or Mitchell could be the odd-man out if either still is limited with injuries. Otherwise, the Patriots either will activate all five or Floyd would be the candidate to sit.

If the Patriots activate all five, then someone from another position will be out. ESPN’s Mike Reiss recently did a deeper dive on this topic.

@DougKyed with the way the offense is playing and all the impending free agents, plus injuries, would pats entertain idea of Gronk trade?

— @WakaMoscaBSM

I believe they would entertain it, but the compensation for an oft-injured tight end likely wouldn’t be enough to unload a player with Rob Gronkowski’s upside and relatively low cap hit in 2017. A trade before the 2018 season could be another story, however.

@DougKyed it’s pretty much a given Cheifs or Pitt comes for the AFCC. What one players does BB take away on their Offenses?#mailbag

— @Pats12bill

It would have to be rookie Tyreek Hill, who has emerged as one of the biggest game-breakers in the NFL, on the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill averaged a touchdown on every 11.5 touches, over 10.1 yards per offensive touch and a ridiculous 15.2 yards per punt return. Tackling will be key against Hill.

The Patriots didn’t do a spectacular job of limiting Antonio Brown or Le’Veon Bell in Week 7 this season when Landry Jones was at quarterback for the Steelers. Brown had seven catches for 106 yards and a 13-yard carry while Bell had 31 touches for 149 yards.

With Ben Roethlisberger back at quarterback, it seems they might try to focus attention on Brown more than Bell.

Hey Doug, is it safe to say that Scarnecchia was the pats biggest offseason acquisition? #MailDoug

— @lukeundlin28

That’s not a bad take. The Patriots’ offensive line has made major improvements and all the credit can’t go to the players for the turnaround. It seems offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia — and a 15-pound weight loss — helped save Marcus Cannon’s career. Shaq Mason has made big improvements in Year 2, while rookie Joe Thuney has been an immediate contributor at left guard. Center David Andrews also has improved, and Nate Solder is having one of his best seasons.

The Patriots also added tight end Martellus Bennett and defensive end Chris Long, both of whom have been solid contributors, this offseason.

@DougKyed Why wouldn’t Daboll or Flores take OC/DC with McDaniels or Patricia if they left for HC jobs.

— @Joe_E_O

I don’t know why they wouldn’t. I think they will.

Flores, like Matt Patricia in 2010, might not initially get the defensive coordinator title, but he likely would be the de facto for that role in 2017 if Patricia leaves this offseason.

@DougKyed what’s your favorite part of your job, how did you get into sports journalism? #MailDoug

— @mitchellbarman

There are many positives to my job. Not to simplify it, but my favorite part is I get to watch football for a living.

I went to Emerson College and graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism. Four years after I graduated college, toured in a band, wrote for a local paper and NEPatriotsDraft.com and worked some random 9-5 jobs, NESN decided to hire me.

Let’s go rapid fire.

@DougKyed granted I’m counting the chickens before they hatch but who would be the Pats toughest matchups in the super bowl? #MailDoug

— @patricks1591

The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons both have very high powered offenses, which could seriously challenge a Patriots defense that hasn’t been tested much this season.

I want to get my dad a Slater tee (not jersey). They don’t exist. Since he won the Bart Starr award, will they make any? #MailDoug @DougKyed

— @missjhfontaine

Get on that Patriots Pro Shop! Also, player tees, like jerseys, should be customizable.

@DougKyed supp?

— @June__NYC

There’s no player availability Friday, because the Patriots are off, so I’m back to writing my mailbag way too late at night. I’m currently watching “Top Gun” on Spike. My plan this weekend is to watch football and rest, FYI.

@DougKyed Mark Wahlberg Said on first take that Gronk could come back for superbowl, can he come off I.R?? #MailDoug

— @NManzaro

Mark Wahlberg is wrong. The Patriots used their injured reserve – designated to return spot on rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

@DougKyed odds that Tom Brady gives the team some of those fancy pajamas once they make the Super Bowl? #MailDoug

— @mossmatic

He gives them multiple pairs of free Uggs, so pretty good?

@DougKyed Whatcha have for dinner tonight? #MailDoug

— @Kid_From_Quincy

Two tacos.

@DougKyed Who’s your favorite beat writer for the Pats? #MailDoug

— @Kwadare

Other than me?

Reiss.

@DougKyed Are you going to order his new pajamas?

— @warnerm1416

Brady’s? No. Too expensive, and my cell metabolism already is pretty well regulated.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images