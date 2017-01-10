Patriots Practice Report: Alan Branch Misses Second Consecutive Session

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — It seems Tom Brady’s thigh injury has improved over the last week.

The Patriots quarterback participated in New England’s first practice of the week Tuesday. He missed last Wednesday’s session as he continued to manage his practice reps.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch missed his second consecutive practice session as the Patriots prepare to play the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC divisional playoff round. Branch also was absent last Thursday for undisclosed reasons. He has been the Patriots’ most consistent interior defensive lineman this season.

The Patriots practiced in full pads on the Gillette Stadium game field.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images