Patriots Practice Report: Danny Amendola Returns; Tom Brady Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Danny Amendola has taken the next step in his recovery from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 13.

Amendola returned to practice Wednesday during the New England Patriots’ playoff bye week. The Patriots were in full pads for the session.

Quarterback Tom Brady (thigh), wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee) didn’t participate. A lack of early-week practice participation has become commonplace for Brady this season as he has dealt with knee and thigh injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images