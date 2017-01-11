Patriots Practice Report: LeGarrette Blount Absent; Alan Branch Returns

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were so close to having perfect practice attendance Wednesday as defensive tackle Alan Branch returned after a two-session absence.

Running back LeGarrette Blount wasn’t present for the beginning of practice, however. The Patriots will provide a practice participation and injury report around 4 p.m., which should provide clarity to Blount’s absence. Blount didn’t miss a game during the 2016 regular season, when he set career highs with 299 carries for 1,161 yards with 18 touchdowns, a franchise rushing record.

Blount was limited with a hip injury earlier this season but didn’t miss any game action. The Patriots are preparing to play the Houston Texans on Saturday in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

The session was held on the Patriots’ practice field after Tuesday’s session took place on the Gillette Stadium game field. The Patriots were in shells, not full pads.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images