Patriots Practice Report: Nate Ebner Absent With Concussion

by on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:48PM
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special-teams ace Nate Ebner missed New England’s first practice of the week as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in the AFC Championship Game.

Ebner was the lone Patriots player absent from Thursday’s practice, which was in full pads outside under a light rain.

The Patriots will practice Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday before leaving for Super Bowl LI in Houston on Monday.

