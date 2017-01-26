Patriots Practice Report: Nate Ebner Absent With Concussion

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special-teams ace Nate Ebner missed New England’s first practice of the week as he continues to recover from a concussion sustained in the AFC Championship Game.

Ebner was the lone Patriots player absent from Thursday’s practice, which was in full pads outside under a light rain.

The Patriots will practice Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday before leaving for Super Bowl LI in Houston on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images