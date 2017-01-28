Patriots Practice Report: Nate Ebner, Stephen Gostkowski Make Attendance Perfect

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had all hands on deck Saturday at their second-to-last practice of the season at Gillette Stadium.

Special teamer Nate Ebner practiced for the first time since suffering a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and kicker Stephen Gostkowski was back, as well, after missing two practices with an illness. All 63 Patriots players — active roster and practice squad — were present at the session.

The Patriots will hold one more practice Sunday morning at Gillette before flying to Houston, the site of Super Bowl LI, on Monday.

