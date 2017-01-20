Patriots Practice Report: Perfect Attendance For Third Straight Day

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — All 53 players on the Patriots’ active roster were present and accounted for at Friday’s practice.

The Patriots’ active roster had perfect attendance for all three practices this week. Practice squad defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton remained out Friday.

The Patriots’ game statuses for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be revealed around 4 p.m. Friday in New England’s practice participation and injury report. Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola and Chris Hogan, tight end Martellus Bennett, running back Brandon Bolden, linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive end Jabaal Sheard have been limited in practice this week.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images