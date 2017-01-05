Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady, Malcolm Mitchell Return; Alan Branch Absent

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady, who’s dealing with a thigh injury, returned to practice Thursday after missing the New England Patriots’ first session of the week Wednesday.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee), who missed all three practices last week and Wednesday’s session, also returned.

Defensive tackle Alan Branch, who wasn’t on the injury report last week and practiced Wednesday, was absent along with cornerback Cyrus Jones (knee).

The Patriots wore shells and shorts and practiced outside. The Patriots are off from Friday to Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images