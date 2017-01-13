Patriots Praise Former Teammate Vince Wilfork Prior To Playoff Showdown

Share this:

Vince Wilfork is used to playoff games at Gillette Stadium, but Saturday’s divisional-round game in Foxboro, Mass., between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans will be a first.

This time Wilfork will be on the away sideline as a member of the Texans. But even though the Patriots and Wilfork will be at odds for 60 minutes Saturday, there was nothing but praise for the former Patriot in New England on Thursday.

Hear NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava preview Wilfork’s return in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

