Patriots Preparing To Face Unfamiliar Foe In Falcons At Super Bowl LI

When it comes to the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, there’s not exactly a lot of recent history between the two teams.

They haven’t played each other in the regular season since September 2013, when the Patriots beat the Falcons 30-23 at the Georgia Dome. But Atlanta coach Dan Quinn still was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks back then, so take that with a grain of salt before Super Bowl LI.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images