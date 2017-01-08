Patriots QB Tom Brady Takes On Snowy Conditions In First Instagram Post

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady has taken his talents to Instagram.

After running a very popular Facebook page for some time, the New England Patriots quarterback announced he would be branching out to another social media platform.

Brady ultimately opted to make an Instagram account and wasted no time posting his first photo, in which he tackled the snow storm that hit much of New England head on.

You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming… A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Now in his 17th year with the Patriots, it appears Brady has gotten used to the brutal winters in the northeast.

Brady and the rest of the Patriots can expect chilly conditions next Saturday when the team plays in their AFC Divisional Playoff Game against either the Miami Dolphins or Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images