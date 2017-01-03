Patriots Reportedly Work Out Two Veteran Free Agents, Including Tharold Simon

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly worked out two veteran free agents, including a cornerback Tom Brady beat for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Patriots tried out cornerback Tharold Simon and tight end Rob Housler on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Simon was a member of the Seattle Seahawks when they lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl two years ago. Wide receiver Julian Edelman beat him for the go-ahead touchdown in the Patriots’ win.

Simon, who’s 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, has 19 tackles, one interception and three passes defended over 20 career games. Simon, 25, was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 19. The Cardinals claimed him off waivers from the Seahawks on Sept. 14.

Housler, 28, has 109 receptions for 1,166 yards with one touchdown in five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. He was cut by the Bears on Sept. 3.

The Patriots have cornerbacks Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman on their 53-man roster. They have just Martellus Bennett and Matt Lengel at tight end.

