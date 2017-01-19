Patriots Sign Veteran Tight End Rob Housler To Reserve/Future Contract

Share this:

Tweet







FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots added some tight end depth Thursday, but it’s for the 2017 season.

The Patriots signed tight end Rob Housler to a reserve/future contract. Housler can’t play for New England this postseason.

Housler was selected 69th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic by the Arizona Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end has 109 career receptions for 1,166 yards with one touchdown in his five-year NFL career. He most recently was with the Chicago Bears and was released Sept. 3.

Rob Gronkowski is the only tight end on the Patriots’ roster signed through next season. Martellus Bennett, Matt Lengel and Michael Williams are scheduled to become free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images