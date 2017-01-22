Patriots Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch AFC Championship Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off Sunday at Gillette Stadium for the right to advance to Super Bowl LI.

The teams met Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh, with the Patriots pulling out a 27-16 win. The Steelers didn’t have star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in that game because he was injured, but he’ll be more than ready this time, especially with such high stakes.

Here’s how to watch the AFC Championship Game online.

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, at 6:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images