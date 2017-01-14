Patriots Vs. Texans Inactives: Danny Amendola Back After Four-Game Absence

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Danny Amendola will make his return to the New England Patriots’ lineup in Saturday’s divisional-round game against the Houston Texans.

Amendola, who missed the final four games of the regular season with a high ankle sprain, was not among the seven Patriots inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Fellow wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell headlined that list, as he was ruled out with a knee injury. Safety Jordan Richards, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tackle LaAdrian Waddle, running back D.J. Foster and cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman also will not play against the Texans.

Amendola, who has not played since Week 13, likely will handle punt-return duties for New England.

The Texans, meanwhile, will be without quarterback Brandon Weeden, safety Quintin Demps, guard Josh Walker, receiver Wendall Williams, defensive end Ufomba Kamalu and linebackers John Simon and Max Bullough. Demps is the most significant inactive for Houston, as he led the team with six interceptions during the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images