Paul Millsap Admits Desire To Stay With Hawks Amid NBA Trade Rumors

Reports surfaced Sunday claiming the Atlanta Hawks were taking calls on All-Star forward Paul Millsap. He was asked Tuesday about the recent trade talk, and it doesn’t seem like he’s intent on leaving Atlanta anytime soon.

Millsap on trade talk: "Everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be."

Me: And that's here?

Millsap: "That would be here, yes." — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 3, 2017

The Hawks have to make a decision on Millsap before next month’s NBA trade deadline. He’s an unrestricted free agent after the season, and if Atlanta doesn’t trade him, he could leave without the Hawks getting any value for him in return.

That would be devastating for a franchise that is playoff-caliber with Millsap, who’s averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Hawks already lost star power forward Al Horford to free agency last summer and replaced him with an inferior player in center Dwight Howard.

If Atlanta loses Millsap, too, it should strongly consider a rebuild.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images